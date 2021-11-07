The approval ratings for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have reached dismal new lows, according to a stunning, just-released poll.

In a survey published Sunday by USA Today, the president’s approval rating stands at just 38 percent. According to USA Today, that’s the lowest number they’ve ever recorded for a president at this point in his term — with the exception of Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump. Notably, independents — by a 7-to-1 margin (44% to 6%) — believe that the president has done a worse job than they thought he would.

The vice president fared equally poorly in the new poll. USA Today found that just 28 percent of those surveyed approve of Kamala Harris at the moment. In all, 51 percent disapprove of the vice president’s job performance, and 21 percent are undecided.

The poll was taken Wednesday through Friday — so it does not factor in any bounce the administration may have received from passage of an infrastructure package.

That said, there was little good news to be found for Democrats. If the election were held now, according to the survey, 46 percent would vote for their local Republican Congressional candidate — compared to only 38 percent who say they would back their Democratic option. And only 29 percent approve of Congressional Democrats, compared to 35 percent for their Republican counterparts.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com