Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville Might Actually Be Living In Florida: WaPo Report

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, a Republican from Alabama, may not actually live in Alabama after all, according to a new Washington Post analysis.

Glenn Kessler dug into the details of Tuberville’s real estate dealings and found “campaign finance reports and his signature on property documents indicate that his home is actually a $3 million, 4,000-square-foot beach house he has lived in for nearly two decades in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., located in the Florida Panhandle about 90 miles south of Dothan.”

Kessler cited the U.S. Constitution’s mandate that senators must be “an inhabitant” of the state they’re elected to represent. His research showed that Tuberville may have used sleight of hand to make it appear as though he lived in Alabama when he was elected to the Senate in 2020.

“In 2018, he voted in Florida in the midterm elections, according to the Birmingham News, but he registered to vote in Alabama on March 28, 2019, a week before announcing his Senate bid. For his voter registration address, he listed as his residence a property, appraised at about $300,000, located in Auburn,” Kessler wrote, continuing:

Local media accounts in 2020 said that Tuberville owns this home with his wife. But property records show it is owned by Tuberville’s son, who has the same first name but a different middle name, along with the senator’s wife. The home was purchased in 2017, when the son, generally known as Tucker, was in the process of obtaining an Alabama real estate license. The son now works in New York, according to his LinkedIn page. Neither Tucker nor Suzanne Tuberville responded to requests for comment.

Kessler also cited a 2017 ESPN promotional video where Tuberville said he retired to Florida “after 40 years of coaching football,” including for Auburn University in Alabama from 1999 to 2008.

The senator did not respond to a request for comment from Kessler.

Tuberville has been roundly criticized in past months for blocking President Joe Biden’s military appointments due to the Pentagon’s out-of-state travel reimbursement policy for women service members who seek abortions but are stationed in states where the procedure is illegal. He has also come under fire for his controversial statements about White nationalists.

