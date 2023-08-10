Trump’s Truth Social Platform Tipped Off FBI About Man Who Threatened To Kill Biden

Donald Trump’s social media company warned the FBI about a man who was ultimately indicted for threatening to kill government officials, NBC News reported on Thursday.

The platform informed the bureau in March that one of its users threatened to kill Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who is prosecuting Trump for allegedly falsifying business records.

The man, Craig Deleeuw Robertson, was killed Wednesday morning when the FBI attempted to arrest him for making threats against Bragg, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

In addition to the charges in state court, Trump is also being prosecuted by Garland’s Department of Justice in two cases.

NBC News noted:

The complaint says that on March 19 an FBI agent received a notification from the FBI National Threat Operations Center regarding a threat to kill Bragg. The top to the operations center came from a social media company, according to the complaint. The threat was made by Truth Social user @winston4eagles, according to the complaint, which did not identify the site by name. Two FBI agents later that day when to Robertson’s home, where they saw him get into a car and drive to a church, where he spent several hours, the complaint said. When the agents followed him back to his home and asked him there about the comment he had made on Truth Social, Robertson told them, “I said it was a dream … We’re done here! Don’t return without a warrant,” according to the complaint.

The FBI subsequently learned Robertson made “multiple threats” against government officials – including the president and vice president – and that he owned several guns.

The 75-year-old Robertson faced three criminal counts: interstate threats, threats against the president, and influencing, impeding, and retaliating against federal law enforcement officers by threat.

“In my dream I see Joe Biden’s body in a dark corner of a DC parking garage with his head severed and lying in a huge puddle of blood,” Robertson wrote in one post. “Hoorah!!!”

Another post read, “Digging out my old ghille [sic] suit and cleaning the dust off my M24 sniper rifle. Welcom, [sic] buffoon-in-chief!”

Robertson was killed in Provo, Utah, hours before Biden was set to arrive in the state on Wednesday.

