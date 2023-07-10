Senator Tuberville Faceplants When Told White Nationalists Are Racists: ‘That’s Your Opinion’

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) stumbled when asked whether White nationalists should be allowed to serve in the military and appeared unsure as to what they believe.

Appearing on the debut of CNN’s The Source on Monday, Tuberville was asked by host Kaitlan Collins about his past remarks regarding White nationalism.

“Do you believe they should allow White nationalists in the military?” a radio host asked him in May.

“Well, they call them that,” Tuberville replied. “I call them Americans.”

The clip ended and Collins asked, “Do you want to explain those comments, Senator?”

“Yeah, first of all, I’m totally against any type of racism, ok?” he replied. “I was a football coach for 40 years. And I dealt and had opportunity to be around more minorities than anybody up here on this Hill.”

Tuberville went on to say he supports the military. Collins was unsatisfied with his response:

COLLINS: But just to be clear, you agree that White nationalists should not be serving in the U.S. military. Is that what you’re saying? TUBERVILLE: If people think a White nationalist is a racist, I agree with that. I agree they should– COLLINS: A White nationalist is someone who believes that the White race is superior to other races. TUBERVILLE: Well, that’s some people’s opinion. And I don’t think– COLLINS: That’s not opinion. TUBERVILLE: Pardon? COLLINS: What is your opinion? TUBERVILLE: My opinion of a White nationalist – if somebody wants to call them that – to me, is an American. It’s an American. Now, if that White nationalist is a racist, I’m totally against anything that they want to do because I am 110% against racism. But I want somebody that’s in our military that’s strong, that believes in this country. That’s an American that will fight along anybody, whether it’s a man or woman, Black or White. It doesn’t make any difference. So I’m totally against identity politics. I think it is ruining this country and I think that Democrats ought to be ashamed for how they’re doing this because it’s dividing this country and it’s making this country weaker every day. COLLINS: But that’s not identity politics. You said a White nationalist is an American– TUBERVILLE: It is identity politics. COLLINS: You said a White nationalist is an American. But a White nationalist is someone who believes horrific things. Do you really think that’s someone who should be serving in the military? TUBERVILLE: Well, that’s just a name that it’s been given. I mean– COLLINS: It’s a real definition. There’s real concerns about extremism. TUBERVILLE: So if you’re gonna do away with most White people in this country out of the military, we got huge problems. COLLINS: It’s not people who are White. It is White nationalists. You see the distinction, right? TUBERVILLE: That have different beliefs. Now, if racism is one of those beliefs, I’m totally against it. I’m totally against racism. COLLINS: But that is a White nationalist. A White nationalist is racist, Senator. TUBERVILLE: Well, that’s your opinion. That’s your opinion. COLLINS: It’s not an opinion. TUBERVILLE: If it’s racism, I am totally against it. I am totally against any type of racism. I don’t care what it’s in. COLLINS: Ok. Senator Tommy Tuberville, thank you for your time tonight. TUBERVILLE: Thank you.

Tuberville previously failed to clarify his initial comments from May. When asked about “White nationalists” a few days later, he said, “I mean, what the heck is that? We all got different beliefs. You know I’m a Church of Christ, Catholics, we got different people. And we all have to make one military.”

Watch above via CNN.

