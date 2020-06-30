Projections indicate that former Marine fighter pilot Amy McGrath has won the Kentucky Democratic Senate Primary.

The primary has been a source of intrigue among Democrats since McGrath (a moderate figure) was locked in a close race against the more-progressive state representative, Charles Booker. CNN’s election coverage shows that McGrath edged out Booker by approximately 10,000 votes, and defeated him with 45 percent of the primary vote against his 43 percent.

The news means that McGrath will advance in her effort to unseat Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the fall.

McGrath was the preferred choice among national Democrats, and as she campaigned, not only did she receive the endorsement of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, she also amassed a substantial $40 million in fundraising. Booker was late to enter the primary race, but he captivated national attention as he joined the calls for racial justice and police reform after the death of George Floyd. This led to him receiving his own set of endorsements from figures like Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Watch above, via CNN.

