Andrew Giuliani — the son of Rudy Giuliani perhaps better known for SNL skits than public service — announced his bid for New York governor on Tuesday with a somewhat hyperbolic analogy.

Giuliani, who will be running in the Republican primary in 2022, told the New York Post:

“I’m a politician out of the womb. It’s in my DNA,” Giuliani, 35, told The Post, referring to his childhood as the son of a larger than life Big Apple mayor. “Giuliani vs. Cuomo. Holy smokes. Its Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier. We can sell tickets at Madison Square Garden,” he said, referring to the famous 1971 heavyweight title prizefight.

Andrew Giuliani did not specify who is Ali and who is Frazier. “It would be one of the epic showdowns in the state’s history,” he said.

According to the Post, Giuliani insisted he had enough experience to serve as governor and was confident that he would win the race. Crazier things have happened, but this is pretty outlandish: Giuliani is not even the most viable Republican in the race. Rep. Lee Zeldin of Long Island has announced he intends to run.

Andrew Giuliani, the son of the famed New York mayor who now faces a mountain of legal trouble, served as an aide to President Donald Trump for four years. After Trump left office, Andrew Giuliani joined Newsmax as a contributor.

