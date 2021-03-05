Rudy Giuliani’s Son Joins Newsmax After Serving in Trump White House

Rudy Giuliani’s son has landed a job in media after serving in the Trump White House.

Andrew Giuliani, who worked as an aide to former President Donald Trump, announced on his father’s WABC 77 radio show Thursday that he had joined Newsmax as a political analyst and correspondent.

Newsmax confirmed to Mediaite that Giuliani joined the network in March as a contributor.

“Andrew is a bright and articulate young conservative, and we’re glad he’s part of the Newsmax lineup,” Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy said in a statement.

“He had been a guest a number of times on Newsmax while at the White House,” a spokesman added. “He will be sharing his take on news and politics.”

“When Mr. Ruddy gave me a call and offered me the opportunity, I felt very blessed to accept,” Andrew Giuliani said on his father’s radio show. He said the new job is “obviously a way to continue the meaning that I had found” in the White House.

The younger Giuliani joins a number of Trump White House aides that landed in conservative media after his administration ended with a crash. Kayleigh McEnany was just announced as a Fox News correspondent, and Trump campaign adviser Natalie Harp joined OAN as an anchor.

Rudy Giuliani noted Newsmax has had “amazing growth” since the 2020 election, the result of Trump and his supporters turning away from Fox News for more loyal alternatives. Since that shift, Fox News has started to regain its audience.

Such outlets, like Rudy Giuliani, spent the last few months pushing the conspiracy theory that Trump actually won the 2020 election and that it was stolen from him through mass voter fraud.

Listen to the announcement above, via WABC 77.

