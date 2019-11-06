Ayanna Pressley Breaks From ‘Squad’ to Endorse Elizabeth Warren Over Bernie Sanders

While most of “The Squad” has backed the Bernie Sanders campaign for the 2020 presidential election, Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D- MA) has decided to go her own way and support Elizabeth Warren’s candidacy instead.

The congresswoman sent out an email and an announcement video on Wednesday to declare that she will endorse her fellow Massachusetts lawmaker for the Oval Office. The news separates Pressley from fellow progressives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, the four of whom are known colloquially as “the squad.”

“We find ourselves in a fight for the soul of our nation, and I know Elizabeth can win it,” Pressley said. “Elizabeth knows how to fight, and she knows how to win. I’m proud to call her my senator. I can’t wait to call her our president.”

Warren has noticed Presley’s endorsement and has taken to Twitter to express her gratitude.

Thank you, @AyannaPressley! I’m proud to be fighting alongside you to put power in the hands of the people. https://t.co/6R6V8A1Yvr — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) November 6, 2019

Watch above.

