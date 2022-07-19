WATCH: AOC and 17 Other Members of Congress Arrested at Supreme Court Abortion Protest

By Zachary LeemanJul 19th, 2022, 2:09 pm
 
AOC Escorted Away From Supreme Court By Police

Screenshot via Twitter

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was filmed being escorted away by police from an abortion rights protest outside the Capitol on Tuesday.

Protesters were demonstrating against the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court and were joined by Ocasio-Cortez and a number of other Democratic lawmakers, including Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-TX) and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA). Numerous Democratic lawmakers ended up being arrested by police.

Footage of Ocasio-Cortez being escorted away from the protest was published on Twitter by Daily Signal’s Douglas Blair and Axios’ Andrew Solender.

Ocasio-Cortez can be seen in the video being escorted by one officer and holding her hands behind her back as if handcuffed, though she is not in handcuffs. As she’s walked away from other demonstrators, she threw one fist in the air in a sign of support and then moved her hands back behind her back.

Blair also posted an image of of a number of demonstrators, including a reported 10 Democratic members of Congress, gathered inside police tape awaiting instructions from officers. Pressley and Ocasio-Cortez among the gathered detained protesters, Blair reported.

Other footage shows protesters blocking a street and music being played with onlooking officers. At least one other person can be seen being escorted away.

Footage posted by Solender gets closer to the detained protesters, showing police asking for identification and the group posing for a selfie, saying together, “Our body! Our choice!”

Capitol Police released a statement regarding the protest on Tuesday afternoon, revealing they made a total of 35 arrests, 17 of which were members of Congress. Police took issue with protesters blocking the road, with people being arrested for obstruction, crowding, and incommoding.

Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) were among the lawmakers arrested.

“I will continue to do everything in my power to raise the alarm about the assault on our reproductive rights!” Omar tweeted about her arrest in one of many proud posts about the protest from Democratic lawmakers.

Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA), the assistant Speaker of the House, posted a photo of an officer escorting her to Twitter and wrote, “They can arrest me, but we won’t allow them to arrest freedom.”

Note: This post has been updated to include additional updates.

