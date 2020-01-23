Senator Bernie Sanders took to Twitter on Thursday to share his delight of receiving the endorsement of Joe Rogan.

In a Thursday tweet, Sanders shared a clip of Rogan from one of his recent podcasts in which he told New York Times columnist Bari Weiss he’ll probably support the Vermont senator in the Democratic primary.

“I believe in him, I like him a lot,” Rogan said.

The clip also seems to contain footage of Rogan dismissing the recent controversy from Sanders’ 2018 meeting with Elizabeth Warren where he supposedly told her a woman can’t win the presidency.

“Look, you could dig up dirt on every single human being that’s ever existed if you catch them in their worst moment,” Rogan said. “That said, you can’t find very many with Bernie. He’s been insanely consistent his entire life. He’s basically been saying the same thing, been for the same thing his whole life. And that in and of itself is a very powerful structure to operate from.”

