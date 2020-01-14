CNN’s Democratic debate took a dramatic turn when Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren were asked to give their sides of the story regarding their controversial 2018 meeting.

CNN first reported that Sanders allegedly told Warren he didn’t believe a woman could win in 2020. Sanders denied the report as “ludicrous,” while Warren said it was true. CNN’s Abby Phillip first asked Sanders why he made the comment, and he responded by once again denying the report.

“Well, as a matter of fact, I didn’t say it,” Sanders said, “and I don’t want to waste a whole lot of time on this, because this is what Donald Trump and maybe some of the media want. Anybody who knows me knows that it’s incomprehensible that I would think that a woman cannot be president of the United States.”

As Sanders reiterated his denial of the report, he concluded by saying that “If any of the women on this stage or any of the men on this stage win the nomination… I will do everything in my power to make sure that they are elected in order to defeat the most dangerous president in the history of our country.”

“So Senator Sanders, I do want to be clear here, you’re saying that you never told Senator Warren that a woman could not win the election?” Phillip asked again.

“That is correct,” he responded.

After that, the room was gobsmacked when Phillip turned around and immediately asked Warren “What did you think when Senator Sanders told you a woman could not win the election?”

Warren’s initial response:

“I disagreed. Bernie is my friend, and I am not here to try to fight with Bernie. But, look, this question about whether or not a woman can be president has been raised and it’s time for us to attack it head-on. And I think the best way to talk about who can win is by looking at people’s winning record.”

Warren went on from there by touting her previous electoral victories and saying “I think the best way to talk about who can win is by looking at people’s winning record.”

“So, can a woman beat Donald Trump? Look at the men on this stage. Collectively, they have lost ten elections. The only people on this stage who have won every single election that they’ve been in are the women. Amy and me…The real danger that we face as Democrats is picking a candidate who can’t pull our party together or someone who takes for granted big parts of the Democratic constituency. We need a candidate who will excite all parts of the Democratic Party, bring everyone in, and give everyone a Democrat to believe in. That’s my plan and that is why I’m going to win.”

