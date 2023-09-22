Biden Claims ‘I’ve Been to Every Mass Shooting’ in Speech on Gun Violence

President Joe Biden claimed on Friday that he has “been to every mass shooting,” during a speech announcing the creation of the White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention.

“I’m proud to announce the creation of the first-ever White House Office of Gun Violence Prevention,” said Biden, to applause and a standing ovation, during his speech:

Created by executive order, I determined to send a clear message about how important this issue is to me and to the country. It matters, and here is why. After every mass shooting, we hear a simple message, the same message heard all over the country, and I’ve been to every mass shooting. “Do something. Please do something. Do something to prevent the tragedies that leave behind survivors who will always carry the physical and emotional scars, families that will never quite be the same, communities overwhelmed by grief and trauma. Do something. Do something.” My administration has been working relentlessly to do something.

Biden’s claim that he had “been to every mass shooting” quickly went viral on social media, and was picked up by the Republican National Committee (RNC) and other conservatives.

“Every mass shooting??” questioned Newsmax host Chris Plante, while former U.S. diplomat Alberto Fernandez reacted, “Suspicious, if true.”

“Every weekend should be therefore spent in Chicago instead of Delaware…” weighed in Fox News contributor Joe Concha.

Watch above via CNN.

