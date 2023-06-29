Biden Mixes Up Constitution With Declaration of Independence While Criticizing the Supreme Court

President Joe Biden has been under intense scrutiny for his recent blunders —like mistaking India for China and Ukraine for Iraq — so it was undeniably cringey when he mistook the Declaration of Independence for the Constitution while talking with MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace on Thursday.

During a discussion about the U.S. Supreme Court’s historic decision deeming race-conscious college admissions unconstitutional after nearly 60 years of precedent, Biden invoked a quote that he said came from the Constitution.

“Its value system is different, and its respect for our institutions is different,” Biden said of the court after its ruling on affirmative action. “And in that sense, it’s not as embracing of all, what I think the con—the Constitution says, ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident. All men and women are created equal, endowed by their creator.’ It’s the uniqueness of America, we’ve never fully lived up to it, but never walked away from it. And this court seems to say, ‘No, that’s not always the case.’ The idea that there’s no right of privacy in the Constitution, giving states power that we fought a war over in 1960 [sic]. You know, I just think it’s — this is not your father’s Republican Party.”

The famous quote Biden cited appears in the second paragraph of The Declaration of Independence: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

Biden was also skewered for saying, “The idea that there’s no right of privacy in the Constitution, giving states power that we fought a war over in 1960.” No doubt, he meant 1860 and some argue that he did say 18 and not 19.

At 80, Biden is the oldest person to ever hold the presidency. His age has become an issue as people question his mental and physical health in the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election.

Watch the clip above via MSNBC.

