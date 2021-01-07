Wednesday’s violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is giving rise to criticisms of the advance planning, strategy, and response of the Capitol Police, and now Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund has reportedly submitted his resignation.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) spoke earlier Thursday at a press conference, announcing that she had received the resignation of the House Sergeant of Arms, Paul Irving, and would be asking for Sund’s resignation as well.

The Capitol Police report to Congress, and Pelosi said that there will be additional reviews of the agency and how they responded to Wednesday’s riots.

NBC News reported the news that a Capitol Police spokeswoman had confirmed that Sund would be resigning, effective January 16, 2021, and was doing so because of the botched response to the riot.

The Capitol Police Union had also called for Sund’s resignation, along with several other members of the leadership. An open letter from the union’s chairman said that the Capitol Police “rank and file…are frustrated and demoralized by the lack of leadership that undermined the response of law enforcement to the violent events at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th,” and made specific complaints about the lack of “immediate backup and equipment needed to control the surging crowd as events quickly spiraled out of control.”

NEW: CAPITOL POLICE UNION calls for resignations of Police Chief Steven SUND and top brass of USCP after yesterday’s attack on the Capitol “Leadership failed us” pic.twitter.com/rlYRry6LBL — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) January 7, 2021

According to a report by the AP, Sund said that they had planned for a “free speech demonstration,” and did not expect the “violent attack,” adding that it was the first time he had experienced anything like it in his 30-year law enforcement career.

