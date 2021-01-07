Speaker Pelosi Demands Capitol Police Chief Steps Down and Announces Resignation from Sergeant of Arms

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced during her Thursday press conference that she was seeking the resignation of Capitol Police Commander Steven Sund, and also revealed she would be receiving the resignation from House Sergeant of Arms, Paul Irving.

On Wednesday there was a historic security breach in the Capitol Building when thousands of Trump-supporting insurgents invaded the “People’s House,” disrupted the Congressional certification of the Electoral College, and forced an evacuation of hundreds of elected officials. The Capitol Police reports into Congress, and so Speaker Pelosi was asked what she was going to do to address the security breach.

“I am calling for the resignation of the chief of the capitol police, and have received notice from Mr. Irving that he will be submitting his resignation,” Speaker Pelosi replied. She added that there will be an action review that goes beyond the Capitol Police, even beyond the FBI, asking “what was their intelligence?” She also noted “many other elements of the executive branch and I think we have to have a full review.”

She concluded by lauding the bravery of many rank and file members of the Capitol Police, many of whom suffered injuries from Trump supporters who invaded the Capitol.

