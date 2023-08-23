Chris Christie Wastes ‘Amateur’ Vivek Ramaswamy In WILD Exchange: ‘Sounds Like ChatGPT’

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and Vivek Ramaswamy threw down during the first Republican debate on Wednesday when the latter claimed he’s the only candidate on stage who isn’t “bought and paid for.”

“Let us be honest as Republicans,” he said during a response to a question about climate change. “I’m the only person on the stage who isn’t bought and paid for.”

The remark prompted audience members to rain down loud boos on the candidate at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

“Whoa, whoa, whoa,” former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson interjected. “That’s just ridiculous.”

Ramaswamy went on to say, “The climate change agenda is a hoax,” though the boos continued thanks to his prior comment. After he finished his response, co-moderator Bret Baier tried to ask former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley a question, but Christie muscled his way in to respond:

“I’ve had enough,” he said.

“Hold on, hold on,” Baier shot back, trying to regain control.

“No!” Christie exclaimed, before using Ramaswamy’s opening statement about being a skinny guy with a funny last name:

CHRISTIE: I’ve had enough. I’ve had enough already tonight of a guy who sounds like ChatGPT standing up here. And the last person in one of these debates, Bret, who stood in the middle of the stage and said, “What’s a skinny guy with an odd last name doing up here?” was Barack Obama. And I’m afraid we are dealing with the same type of amateur standing on the stage tonight. RAMASWAMY: Give me a hug! Give me a hug just like you did Obama. CHRISTIE: The same type of amateur. RAMASWAMY: And you’ll help elect me just like you did Obama too. Give me that bear hug [inaudible].

Christie welcomed former President Barack Obama to New Jersey in 2012 in the wake of the devastation left by Superstorm Sandy. The two shook hands, but afterward, the lore became that they embraced.

Ramaswamy also took fire from former Vice President Mike Pence, who told the audience, “We don’t need to bring in a rookie.”

Watch above via Fox News.

