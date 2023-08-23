‘We Don’t Need To Bring In a Rookie!’ Pence and Vivek Ramaswamy BRAWL in Heated Showdown

Former Vice President Mike Pence and Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy brawled during the Republican Primary debate on Fox News.

Pence responded to Bret Baier‘s questions regarding how he would deal with the trillion dollar debt as president, noting that he was the “best prepared” conservative leader on stage to handle the issue before taking aim at Ramaswamy.

“Vivek, you recently said the president can’t do everything. Well, I got news for you, Vivek. I’ve been in the hallway. I’ve been in the West Wing as president of the United States has to confront every crisis facing America,” Pence said. “I will put our nation back on a path to growth and prosperity and restore fiscal responsibility, just as I did in Congress and as governor.”

Seconds later Ramaswamy, one of the leading candidates in the field, gave a quick response to Pence, claiming he would “unlock American energy” by fracking and burning coal.

“So I’m not sure exactly I understood Mike Pence’s comment, but I’ll let you all pass that out. For me, it’s pretty simple. That’s something a US president can do with focus and I’ll deliver on,” Ramaswamy added.

Pence and Ramaswamy continued to trade verbal jabs at each other for the next few minutes with the former vice president referring to Ramaswamy as a “rookie.”

“I balanced budgets and cut taxes when I was governor,” Pence claimed. “Now is not the time for on the job training. We don’t need to bring in a rookie.”

Ron DeSantis then cut into the conversation by vowing to “never let the deep state” put voters in another lockdown, before Ramaswamy took control of the debate.

RAMASWAMY: Listen now that everybody’s gotten their memorized, pre-prepared slogans out of the way. We can actually have a real discussion now. PENCE: Is that one of yours? RAMASWAMY: No, not really, Mike. Actually, we’re just going to have some fun tonight.

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

