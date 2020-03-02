CNN’s Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy called out RedState — the conservative blog which published the photos of former Rep. Katie Hill (D-CA) that proceeded her resignation — for claiming the two journalists “partied” with Hill at a book launch.

In an article titled, “Two of CNN’s Most Self-Righteous ‘Journalists’ Partied With Katie Hill After Covering for Her,” RedState contributor “Bonchie” claimed Stelter and Darcy “reportedly partied with disgraced former Congresswoman Katie Hill recently.”

“Is this a conflict of interest, because it sort of feels like a conflict of interest,” the author wrote, citing a Page Six report which listed guests at a book launch attended by Hill.

“Media members partying with someone like Katie Hill would be bad enough in isolation. It’s much worse when those same media members spent time clutching their pearls over ‘right-wing media’ after Hill was exposed,” the author wrote. “Try to imagine what their response would be if a Fox News journalist was caught partying with a Republican politician after he/she resigned for sleeping with staffers and lying about it.”

Stelter and Darcy, however, denied “partying” with Hill, and claimed Fox News employees were at the book launch too.

“You wrote ‘Perhaps Stelter and @OliverDarcy will comment on this and explain the situation.’ But you didn’t ask for comment. WTF?” replied Stelter on Twitter to the author of the piece. “I didn’t see Katie Hill at this book party. But I did see staffers from Fox News. Is it okay that they were there?”

@bonchieredstate You wrote “Perhaps Stelter and @OliverDarcy will comment on this and explain the situation.” But you didn’t ask for comment. WTF? I didn’t see Katie Hill at this book party. But I did see staffers from Fox News. Is it okay that they were there? — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 2, 2020

“The Page Six story didn’t say I ‘partied.’ You wrote that yourself. I will wait for you to update your false and strange attack,” he added.

The Page Six story didn’t say I “partied.” You wrote that yourself. I will wait for you to update your false and strange attack. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 2, 2020

“The idea that being at a book party translates into having ‘partied’ with every single person at the venue is nuts,” Darcy wrote. :I look forward to RedState clearing the record on this… You have plenty of on the record comments now to fix your story.”

The idea that being at a book party translates into having “partied” with every single person at the venue is nuts. I look forward to RedState clearing the record on this, @FrancescoBonchi. You have plenty of on the record comments now to fix your story. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) March 2, 2020

After the writer refused to update the story with his comment, Darcy added, “How smear works: RedState doesn’t reach out for comment on highly misleading story it publishes, includes line in story asking if @brianstelter or I will comment & ‘explain the situation.’ We then provide multiple on record comments, but writer refuses to incorporate into story.”

How smear works: RedState doesn’t reach out for comment on highly misleading story it publishes, includes line in story asking if @brianstelter or I will comment & “explain the situation.” We then provide multiple on record comments, but writer refuses to incorporate into story. https://t.co/GmeijH1wsi — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) March 2, 2020

