Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden made two insane gaffes during his first speech since it was reported that fellow candidates Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Pete Buttigieg are set to endorse him.

During his campaign rally speech in Houston, TX Monday, Biden seemingly forgot the words to the Declaration of Independence.

“We hold these truths to be self-evident. All men and women created by the you know, you know the thing,” he said to a confused audience.

In the same speech, Biden also mistakenly referred to Super Tuesday as Super Thursday.

“Look, tomorrow’s Super Thurs… Tuesday,” he said, just catching himself in time, as members of the audience laughed. “I’ll tell you what, I’m rushing ahead, aren’t I?”

Joe Biden: “Tomorrow is Super Thursday.” Fact Check: Tomorrow is Super Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/0lWGlNE6kq — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 2, 2020

Following news that Buttigieg and Klobuchar had dropped out of the 2020 presidential race this week, it was reported that the two would be endorsing Biden for the presidency.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Buttigieg and Klobuchar “will join Biden in Dallas on Monday night for a rally at Gilley’s honkytonk on the eve of Super Tuesday.”

