‘Complete A**hole’: Trump Confidants Roger Stone and Laura Loomer Exchange Insults in Social Media Clash

Two of President Donald Trump’s confidants, Roger Stone and Laura Loomer, exchanged insults on social media on Tuesday, with Stone accusing Loomer of being “mentally unstable,” and Loomer accusing Stone of being a “complete a**hole,” just five years after Stone offered to impregnate Loomer with his sperm.

After Stone made several social media posts demanding that Loomer “denounce” former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon – a frequent target of Stone’s rants – Loomer responded, “Roger I already called this out weeks ago. If you focused on the truth instead of lying about me, when you have know me for almost 15 years, you would know that.”

Roger I already called this out weeks ago. If you focused on the truth instead of lying about me, when you have know me for almost 15 years, you would know that. — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) April 7, 2026

“I asked you repeatedly not to appear with him because he perjured himself at my trial and you ignored me,” shot back Stone. “Your lack of loyalty is stunning… Your breath smells of Steve’s ass.”

Your breath smells of Steve's ass — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) April 7, 2026

Loomer replied, “Roger, I have always been kind and loyal to you. Even though you behave like a complete asshole to me these days, I have exercised restraint with you compared to others who I would have unleashed on. That’s because I care about you and love you, but wow you have been a real ass to me over my valid concern about ODNI. I am very disturbed by [Joe] Kent.”

Stone lashed out at Loomer in several follow-up posts, declaring, “I enjoy kicking the sh*t out of her.”

Trigger me? I enjoy kicking the shit out of her. — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) April 7, 2026

“I made her and I can break her. She’s mentally unstable. Needs psychiatric help,” wrote Stone in one post. “And that’s even before the IRS starts digging into where her money is coming from.”

I made her and I can break her. She's mentally unstable. Needs psychiatric help. And that's even before the IRS starts digging into where her money is coming from. — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) April 7, 2026

Stone and Loomer previously clashed in a back-and-forth on Monday, during which Stone suggested that Loomer seemed “to prefer Israeli intelligence” to U.S. intelligence.

Laura, you seem to prefer Israeli intelligence. — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) April 6, 2026

After Loomer said she was “sad to see” Stone entertain “Woke Reich poison,” Stone replied, “No Laura, you read the room. People are sick of your neocon horsesh*t.”

No Laura, you read the room. People are sick of your neocon horseshit. The president's policy of the limited strategic but lethal use of power without Boots on the ground and hundreds of thousands of American casualties as well as big defense contractors for companies like… — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) April 6, 2026

Stone is President Trump’s longest-serving political adviser, while Loomer is currently one of the president’s closest.

According to reports last month, Loomer was one of the first people Trump called after launching a strike against Iran.

Last year, the president also fired several members of his national security team, appearing to act on Loomer’s advice.

Just a few years ago, before they were engaged in a public feud, the two Trump confidants were so close that Stone offered to impregnate Loomer with his frozen sperm.

“Since I don’t have a biological heir and because the freedom movement needs future warriors I am going to freeze some of my sperm in case Laura Loomer decides to bear my child sometime in the future,” wrote Stone in a 2021 social media post.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!