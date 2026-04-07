‘Where Are the Republicans?!’ Joe Scarborough Completely Loses It in Desk-Slamming Tirade as Vance Meets ‘Anti-Democratic Thug’ Orbán

Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough slammed the studio desk in fury on Tuesday as he raged at Republican lawmakers remaining silent as Vice President JD Vance meets with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to boost the latter’s chances of re-election.

Vance arrived in the Hungarian capital of Budapest earlier that morning in the hope of bolstering Orbán’s campaign. The prime minister has emerged as a pivotal figure for both the Trump administration and Moscow, with each viewing him as a key ally.

For President Donald Trump, Orbán, a longstanding Euroskeptic, represents a leader aligned as a consistent counterweight to the European Union, frustrating the bloc on major issues.

From Moscow’s perspective, Orbán has played a significant role in slowing or complicating EU action against Russia by delaying sanctions packages and holding up major financial support measures for Ukraine.

Speaking on Morning Joe as Vance touched down, Scarborough attacked Orbán as an “anti-democratic thug” and the administration “working to the same end” as Russia to elect someone who “hates Western liberalism”:

Everybody around Trump loves to run away from the word collusion – ‘No collusion, no collusion, no collusion.’ Let’s talk about the collusion that’s going on right now between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin to elect Orbán. We had, last week, [journalist] Michael Weiss on, they have a transcript of [Russian Foreign Minister Sergey] Lavrov talking to the foreign minister of Hungary, basically plotting and scheming to try to help Orbán out before the election. You have Donald Trump doing everything he can to get Orbán elected. You have JD Vance over there again, ‘Mister, oh, we believe in western civilization as I’m coming over here to drive a stake in the heart of western civilization with the one guy who hates western liberalism and brags about being illiberal.’ And they’re Vladimir Putin’s biggest friend, Vladimir Putin’s only hope in the EU. And you have Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin both working to the same end to elect the most anti-democratic thug, and he is a thug, in all of Europe.

As guest Richard Haass began to respond, the host cut in again, growing angry to the point of pounding the table as he flipped the criticism on his former colleagues in the Republican Party, historically cautious of Russia. Scarborough fumed:

By the way, where are the Republicans? Where are the people that grew up, like, believing what I believed growing up? Richard, where are they? People that believe in the west, people that believe in Western democracy, people that believe in Western liberalism, people that believed in a free press, people that believed in a free election, people that believed in a strong west that pushed back against Russian authoritarianism! Where are those Republicans in the Senate? Where are they in the House? Where are they on television? Where is my tribe? They have all vanished for Vladimir Putin and Viktor Orbán, where are they?

Watch above via MS NOW.

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