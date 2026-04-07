President Donald Trump delivered a shocking, ominous new warning just hours ahead of his 8 p.m. ET deadline — after which he has vowed to attack Iran’s civilian infrastructure if a deal is not struck.

In a stunning post to Truth Social Tuesday morning, the president laid out — in blunt terms — what he expects to happen after his deadline passed.

“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” Trump said. “I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.”

The president added, “However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!”

The comments seem to corroborate a new report from Axios, in which an unnamed U.S. official described Trump as being the “most bloodthirsty” voice in the room on Iran discussions. The official added that Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth “sound like the doves compared to the president.”

Trump has threatened to attack Iranian power plants and bridges if a deal is not struck by Tuesday evening. Reporters have confronted him on whether this action would potentially constitute a war crime, if carried out. But the president has shrugged off those arguments, in contrast to what many international law experts believe.

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