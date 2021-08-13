Cori Bush of ‘Defund the Police’ Fame Put Police Officers on Her Private Security Detail

Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) has been perhaps the most vocal advocate of the “defund the police” movement in the Congress, while many other Democrats have run away from it as far as they possibly can. The position is largely viewed as an electoral loser, as just 18% of the public supports the idea.

After it was revealed that Bush spent about $70,000 of campaign money on a private security detail, she vigorously defended the disconnect. Last week she told CBS News the security allows her to work in safety on behalf of Americans.

Now a new nugget has emerged about Bush’s private security guards: two of them were active duty sheriff’s deputies for the city of St. Louis.

The Daily Caller identified the two deputies as Tylance Jackson and Maurice Thompson. They were fired because they violated a department rule about moonlighting as security guards. According to the sheriff’s office, the two men were warned on multiple occasions about working as guards without authorization before they were terminated.

Bush’s decision to hire active police deputies even as she calls for the police to be defunded is likely draw more scrutiny. Even before this revelation, critics highlighted the apparent double standard. Former congressman Trey Gowdy railed against Bush’s justification for having a private security detail, and reacted to her appearance on CBS by saying it’s “the single most illogical interview I think I have ever seen.”

He added, “And then she says ‘I’m gonna be safe, but you’re on your own and I want my body safe on this planet but good luck to you on Neptune.'”

