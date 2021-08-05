Thursday’s edition of Special Report featured an incredulous Trey Gowdy reacting to Rep. Cori Bush’s (R-MO) calls to defund the police even as she maintains a private security detail.

Bush has been one of the most vocal proponents of defunding the police, a vastly unpopular idea.

During an interview on Thursday, Bush defended that fact that even as she advocates defunding the police, she maintains the security detail. According to campaign disclosures, the congresswoman has spent about $70,000 on security.

Anchor Bret Baier played a clip from Bush’s interview, during which she said:

I’m gonna make sure I have security because I know I have had attempts on my life, and I have too much work to do, there are too many people that need help right now for me to allow that. So if I end up spending $200,000, if I end up spending $10 more on it, you know what? I get to come out and get to be here to do the work, so suck it up and defunding the police has to happen. We need to defund the police and put the money into social safety nets because we’re trying to save lives.

“Reaction to that, Trey?” asked Baier.

The former congressman from South Carolina sure did:

The single most illogical interview I think I have ever seen. She says she’s the victim of a crime, and then in the next sentence she wants to defund the group that would investigate whether or not she’s the victim of a crime. Who does she think investigates threats against public officials? It’s not psychologists! And then she says I’m gonna be safe, but you’re on your own and I want my body safe on this planet but good luck to you on Neptune. It is illogical, but transparent. She was very clear, and we’re gonna see that tape again.

Watch above via Fox News.

