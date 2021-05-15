‘CRIME OF THE CENTURY!’ Trump Goes Ballistic Over Election Again, Bashes Fox News, Newsmax, and Mike Pence as Cowards

In a trio of statements sent out on Saturday, and presumably* posted to his blog, ex-president Donald Trump flipped out some more about the 2020 election, Maricopa County, and Fox News. And bashed Mike Pence, too, while he was at it.

It was practically a compilation album of his favorite tracks.

In the first, emailed at noon on Saturday, Trump kept it short and simple-minded.

As our Country is being destroyed, both inside and out, the Presidential Election of 2020 will go down as THE CRIME OF THE CENTURY!

In the second, Trump goes a bit longer, crediting the Wall Street Journal with “finally” getting something right, in sharing WSJ’s take that 2020 had some of the worst presidential polling in 40 years.

“This was done purposely,” Trump railed. “The polls were a joke. I won States in a landslide that I was predicted to lose days before the election. Other states had me purposely so far down that it would force people, even fans, to say ‘Let’s stay home Darling. We love our President, but he can’t win.'”

He wrote that it is suppression polling, and “should be illegal.”

He also took the opportunity to suggest that Mike Pence a coward again, and called 2020 the “greatest Election Fraud in the history of our Country.” (Capitalization in the original.)

In the third statement, Trump highlighted Maricopa County’s election audit and took time to attack Fox News for being “afraid to cover” what he referred to as “the Presidential Election Fraud,” again capitalized for, we assume, branding purposes.

He wasn’t entirely singling out Fox, though. He also bashed Newsmax before giving an OANN elevator pitch. “One America News (OAN), one of the fastest growing networks on television, and the ‘hottest’, is doing a magnificent job of exposing the massive fraud that took place,” he wrote. Not sure what the quotes were for around hottest. “The story is only getting bigger and at some point it will be impossible for the weak and/or corrupt media not to cover. Thank you to OAN and other brave American Patriots.”

It is different from when he was on Twitter because there are no character limits. That’s the only difference.

*(We say “presumably” because his blog was down at the time this story was published.)

