‘Dark Time in Trump’s Inner Circle’: CBS’s Robert Costa Reports Associates Are ‘Tired of His Rants and Are Avoiding Him’

CBS correspondent Robert Costa relayed a grim picture of Trumpworld on Friday as the fallout from Tuesday’s midterm elections continued.

Republicans hoped to win decisive majorities in the House and Senate, as well as key state races earlier this week. Instead, the GOP will at best have a slim majority in the former while its chances of regaining the latter become increasingly bleak.

Many conservatives place the blame on former President Donald Trump, who inserted himself into the midterms by endorsing hundreds of candidates, some of which seemed ill-suited to the constituencies they were hoping to win over. The party also failed to capture several governorships Republicans thought were within reach.

Trump lashed out at Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in a lengthy tirade on Thursday. The governor coasted to reelection on Tuesday and is widely considered to be a potential 2024 Republican presidential nominee. The former president also went after Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R).

“Dark time in Trump’s inner circle,” Costa tweeted on Friday. “Spoke to several longtime friends, donors, and aides in the past 24 hours. Many say he’s listening to very few people, isolated, and meanspirited about his potential rivals. Several of them say they’re tired of his rants and are avoiding him.

Dark time in Trump's inner circle. Spoke to several longtime friends, donors, and aides in the past 24 hours. Many say he's listening to very few people, isolated, and meanspirited about his potential rivals. Several of them say they're tired of his rants and are avoiding him. — Robert Costa (@costareports) November 11, 2022

Costa identified an unnamed Trump adviser who told him he’s essentially been having a meltdown.

“’I have never seen him more irresponsible and chaotic then [sic] he is today,'” Costa quoted the adviser as saying. “‘He seems to be in self-destruct mode. It is irresponsible to attack DeSantis and Youngkin, and it’s irresponsible to announce in any time in the near future’ especially before GA runoff, per a Trump adviser.”

“I have never seen him more irresponsible and chaotic then he is today. He seems to be in self-destruct mode. It is irresponsible to attack DeSantis and Youngkin, and it’s irresponsible to announce in any time in the near future" especially before GA runoff, per a Trump adviser. — Robert Costa (@costareports) November 11, 2022

While some in the GOP appear to be done with Trump, he is apparently not done with them.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com