Trump Goes After Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin With Bizarre Nickname that ‘Sounds Chinese’

Former President Donal Trump’s mission of intraparty sniping continues as he turns his sites to Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin with a. Friday morning TruthSocial missive that some are sure to see as racist.

Trump went scorched earth on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in a lengthy statement delivered Thursday that also burned any and all bridges he may currently have with Fox News and the rest of the Murdoch media empire. And now he’s turning his attention to another possible 2024 hopeful, the Republican Virginia Governor who is also very popular with the Fox News set, which he could muster to support a future run for the White House.

Trump started his post with the nickname “Young Kin,” to which he added parenthetically, “now that’s an interesting take. Sounds Chinese, doesn’t it?” Some will see that as a weird aside; others are more likely to see Trump trying to paint Youngkin, a former Private Equity executive, as having some unseemly ties with the Chinese government. (Honestly? Who the fuck knows with this guy any more.)

Then Trump pivoted to a passive-aggressive “he’ll get it done!” after noting his “hard time with Dems in Virginia. Trump wrote:

Young Kin (now that’s an interesting take. Sounds Chinese, doesn’t it?) in Virginia couldn’t have won without me. I Endorsed him, did a very big Trump Rally for him telephonically, got MAGA to Vote for him – or he couldn’t have come close to winning. But he knows that, and admits it. Besides, having a hard time with the Dems in Virginia – But he’ll get it done!

So Trump has gone after DeSantis and Younkin. Who knows who he will target next. Watch your back Mike Pence.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com