Dem Rep Confronts Debate Moderator For Not Focusing On Abortion In Leaked Audio: ‘You’re Better Than That’

via Daily Caller on YouTube

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) was not happy about a lack of focus on abortion in a recent debate against Republican state Sen. Tom Barrett, so much so that she confronted the debate moderator after the fact.

In an exclusive audio recording released by The Daily Caller, Slotkin can be heard dressing down WLNS reporter Tim Skubick for some time for not focusing enough on the topic of abortion, telling him, “you’re better than that.”

“You’re better than that. This media market has never seen us debate. Ever. Not once. Not one minute,” the Democrat said.

The congresswoman criticized Stubick for steering clear on abortion, but the reporter pushed back before later actually offering an apology to Slotkin for doing a poor job.

“My object here tonight is to break new ground on new issues that the first debate didn’t touch. Aren’t you running ads on the abortion thing against him?” the reporter said, according to the recording.

“Tim, this is a debate. We’re all running ads. We’re all running ads. That’s politics. This is a debate for an hour in a media market that has never seen us debate on an issue that is literally between number one or number two top issues we’re hearing at the doors,” Slotkin responded.

Toward the end of the recording, Skubick said he owes Slotkin an apology if she thinks he did a poor job, claiming he is for “fairness.”

“I thrive on the fairness thing,” he said at one point, arguing the abortion topic had previously been extensively covered before the October 6 debate. When the reporter said he owed Slotkin an apology, she laughed it off, exclaiming that she was only giving him “shit” with her criticism.

“Oh no, it’s not an apology. I’m just giving you shit,” she informed the moderator.

Watch above via Daily Caller.

