Dems Go Wild Over Trump Economic Advisor CNBC Hit: Put Him In ‘Every Single House Swing District’

Kevin Hassett, Trump’s National Economic Director, sparked a wave of glee among Democrats on Tuesday after he went on CNBC and noted the possibility that an extension of the war in Iran could “hurt consumers.”

During an interview on Squawk Box, Hassett was asked by Andrew Ross Sorkin about the economic impacts of the war.

“When you math out the possibilities within your own group about the economy and this impact here, and you say it’s going to end sometime soon, what does that look like? Do you say 10 days is one version, 30 days is another, 60 days is another, or are you on a different timeline completely?” Ross Sorkin asked.

“Well, again, what we work off of is, first of all, what the president said, which is that it’s a four-to-six-week program, and we’re ahead of schedule. We are in the third week, and so then we could say, call that a base case. But of course, you know, I get paid to worry—it’s my job here in the White House,” Hassett replied, adding:

And then you think about, well, what if it’s a little slower? We don’t have much simulating to do if it is faster than that. But if it’s a little bit slower, what happens then? But the fact is that the U.S. economy is fundamentally sound. And if it were to be extended, it wouldn’t really disrupt the U.S. economy very much at all. It would hurt consumers, and we’d have to think about if that continued what we would have to do about that. But that’s really the least of our concerns right now, because we’re very confident that this thing is going ahead of schedule.

A short clip of Hassett’s answer quickly went viral online as Democrats had a field day.

“Hassett really said this out loud. On live television. It’s almost unbelievable until you remember they are both the dumbest and cruelest among us,” replied Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to the clip.

Hassett really said this out loud. On live television. It’s almost unbelievable until you remember they are both the dumbest and cruelest among us. https://t.co/nsKhB0M9j5 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 17, 2026

House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-MA) added, “A Trump official just said that everyday Americans are the ‘last of [their] concerns right now.’ On national TV.”

A Trump official just said that everyday Americans are the “last of [their] concerns right now.” On national TV. https://t.co/0Ne4qyYYq8 — Katherine Clark (@TeamKClark) March 17, 2026

Below are some additional reactions:

Dear @WhiteHouse: Please, please, please, please, please, please send Kevin Hassett—trump’s Director of the National Economic Council—to every single House swing district. He can tell the voters directly, with his smug face, that hurting consumers is “the last of our concerns.” pic.twitter.com/VfZeTyAseS — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 17, 2026

Well I’m not some sort of political expert but this feels like an unhelpful thing to say. https://t.co/tGNXJYTiIc — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) March 17, 2026

A quote you may hear more about. https://t.co/eIUoQtjlVa — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 17, 2026

Trump’s team of Epstein class advisors says it out loud more often than you’d think: “consumers are the last of our concern right now” https://t.co/qk9eQy46Zj — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) March 17, 2026

Get this guy on the campaign trail! https://t.co/aT6RcWaeax — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) March 17, 2026

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