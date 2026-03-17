Fox’s Joey Jones Says ‘I Don’t Blame NATO’ for Rejecting Trump’s on Iran

U.S. allies continue to hold firm in rejecting President Donald Trump’s request that they assist with his war against Iran, and Fox News’s Joey Jones doesn’t blame them.

The president is grappling with Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which aides warned Trump was a real possibility before he ordered airstrikes on the country on Feb. 28 in tandem with Israel. Trump insisted Iran would not resort to such a measure. On Sunday, the president bizarrely said other countries should help reopen the strait to “protect their own territory” before seeming to undercut any and all justifications for the war in the first place.

“You could make the case that maybe we shouldn’t be there at all, because we don’t need it,” he said. The next day, Trump changed his tune, stating, “WE DON’T NEED THE HELP OF ANYONE!”

On Tuesday’s edition of The Five, Greg Gutfeld asked Jones about Trump’s pleas going for naught, particularly with respect to NATO.

“Why do you think they did it?” Gutfeld asked.

“Listen, as an America First-friendly person, I don’t blame NATO for not wanting to get involved,” Jones replied. “That doesn’t bother me. I also don’t blame our president for telling them, ‘Hey, we’ve had your back for a long time. Look at all the money and resources we spent in Ukraine. We need a little bit of help right now. But the problem is that little bit of help we need, we actually truly need.”

Jones went on to say the U.S. cannot currently remove any mines that Iran may have placed in the strait.

“In January, we got rid of the boats that could do counter-mine, and the ones that we’re trying to bring over are unproven,” Jones added. “And there’s a lot of concerns about them. So, the idea would be some of these countries that have capabilities is the only thing we need from you, why don’t you do it?”

Last year, the U.S. Navy decommissioned half of its Avenger-class minesweepers. This week, it was reported that two U.S. minesweepers were just seen in East Asia.

Watch above via Fox News.

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