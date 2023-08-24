‘Disgusted’ Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Christie Comparing Ramaswamy to Obama Was ‘Pretty Racist’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) claimed she was “disgusted” by one of Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie’s comments to rival Vivek Ramaswamy on Wednesday and suggested it was “pretty racist.”

During an appearance on the conservative Right Side Broadcasting Network following Wednesday’s Republican primary debate, Greene said, “I was pretty disgusted at Chris Christie and his racist comment towards Vivek Ramaswamy, where he was like ‘the only skinny guy’— what did he say? He was comparing him to Obama. Yeah, I mean I honestly thought that was pretty racist.”

Greene appeared to be referring to a moment in the debate where Christie compared Ramaswamy to former President Barack Obama.

At the beginning of the debate, Ramaswamy mirrored an old quote from Obama and poked fun at his own last name with the comment, “Who the heck is this skinny guy with a funny last name? What the heck is he doing in the middle of this debate stage?”

Obama made a similar joke in 2004 when he referred to himself as “a skinny kid with a funny name who believes that America has a place for him, too.”

Christie mocked Ramaswamy for using the same line on Wednesday and said:

I’ve had enough already tonight of a guy who sounds like ChatGPT standing up here, and the last person in one of these debates, Bret, who stood in the middle of the stage and said, ‘What’s a skinny guy with an odd last name doing up here?’ was Barack Obama. And I’m afraid we are dealing with the same type of amateur standing on the stage tonight.

Ramaswamy responded by asking for a hug and accusing Christie of helping to reelect Obama in 2012.

