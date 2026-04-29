DNC Chair Grilled Over Why He Refuses to Release Report on How Democratic Party Lost 2024 Election

Pod Save America co-host and former Obama White House director of speechwriting Jon Favreau grilled Democratic National Committee (DNC) chairman Ken Martin this week over his refusal to release the full report on how the Democratic Party lost the election in 2024.

“When you won the chairmanship in February of ’25, you criticized the DNC’s refusal to release their 2016 autopsy as exactly what not to do,” said Favreau during an interview with Martin on Tuesday. “You said, quote, ‘Was there any utility in doing that?’ and then promised your 2024 autopsy would be different. Your exact quote was, ‘Of course it will be released.’ Why did you change your mind on that?”

Martin responded, “Well look, I mean, what I said all along, even when I ran for this position, is that we were going to focus on the things that will help us win the upcoming election, right? Making sure that we learn the right lessons that could help inform our victories, and that’s what we’ve done. We said this when we sent out the press release back in November, saying we weren’t going to release the report, we were actually going to keep our focus on those lessons, and we released those lessons. We continue to do that.”

The DNC chair insisted, “So it’s not completely accurate to say that we didn’t release that. Where we’re keeping our focus is on the lessons that can actually help us win.”

Jon Favreau questions DNC Chair Ken Martin on why he won't release the DNC's autopsy on the 2024 election. pic.twitter.com/cypRJcK2bh — Pod Save America (@PodSaveAmerica) April 28, 2026

“On this show, in August, you told me this about releasing the review, quote, ‘We have to do it to give people who invested so much time, energy, and money a sense of what happened and why we lost,'” pressed Favreau. “So what changed between August and December? I understand there are lessons, but those are not the full report. Why not release the full report? What’s in the report that you wouldn’t want to publicize?”

After Martin claimed there was “no smoking gun in the report,” Favreau questioned, “But if there’s no smoking gun, why wouldn’t you just release it then?”

“Because we want to keep the focus on the lessons. Because what ends up happening here is that people of course want to weaponize the report in a way to look backwards, to point fingers, place blame in a way that actually doesn’t keep us focused on the upcoming election,” replied Martin. “We’re 189 days from this election, Jon. What we don’t need to be focused on is actually relitigating 2024. What we need to do is learn the lessons of ’24 and the years preceding that can help us win this upcoming election.”

He continued, “I get why people are obsessed with it because there’s various groups and organizations and people who think there’s some sort of smoking gun in there. Guess what, Jon? In the third closest presidential election in the last hundred years, everything mattered. There’s nothing that didn’t impact that election.”

Favreau pushed, “Why did you spend the money going to 50 states, doing all these interviews, doing all this stuff and doing this report in the first place if you weren’t going to release the full results of it? Like, why? I don’t get why just you and some of the senior DNC people get to see it, but not most of the DNC members who are, you know, state party chairs.”

Watch above via Pod Save America.

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