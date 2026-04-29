Piers Morgan Asks Nobel Peace Prize Winner Whether She Would Still Give Trump Her Award Following War Against Iran

Piers Morgan asked Venezuelan politician Maria Corina Machado whether she would have given President Donald Trump her 2025 Nobel Peace Prize had she known he would launch a war against Iran just one month later, Tuesday.

“You very generously offered to give Donald Trump your Nobel Peace Prize,” said Morgan during an interview with Machado on Piers Morgan Uncensored. “In light of the subsequent attack on Iran in conjunction with Israel, would you still make that offer?”

Machado responded by avoiding the question, telling Morgan, “Well, we did that because we believed that President Trump made a unique and courageous movement towards transition to democracy and freedom in Venezuela. Actually [he] is the only chief of state that has actually risked the lives of some of their citizens for the freedom of Venezuela, and we’re moving ahead.”

“Not there yet, because as you’re aware, Delcy Rodriguez is part of the regime that previously destroyed our institutions and caused a third of our population to flee the country; that has tortured, persecuted, and killed thousands of Venezuelans fighting for freedom,” she continued. “But we have started this path towards transition and democracy, which is something that we desperately demand.”

Morgan pressed, “But do you support the war in Iran? Are you behind the Americans and Israelis in this war?”

“I support the people of Iran that demand freedom and dignity and the possibility to reunite their families,” Machado replied. “I can speak from the Venezuelan perspective, Piers, and the destruction, absolutely devastation that these regimes have brought to our people, and of course we have denounced for years the very clear link between the regime in Iran and the regime in Venezuela.”

She claimed, “They actually turn our country into a safe haven for the operation of Russian agents, Iranian agents, Hezbollah, Hamas, as well as other criminal structures from the guerrilla and the international narco-trafficking networks. They all operate freely in Venezuela with the support of Nicolas Maduro, Delcy Rodriguez, and others who are still in power in my country.”

Machado presented Trump with her 2025 Nobel Peace Prize in January after it was reported that the president was upset with her, and had sidelined the Venezuelan opposition politician, over her decision to accept the award instead of demanding that it be given to him instead.

Just one month later, in February, Trump joined Israel’s war against Iran – assassinating Iranian leader Ali Khamenei and bombing the country, including 120 children at an elementary school.

Watch above via Piers Morgan Uncensored.

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