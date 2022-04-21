

Donald Trump Jr. shared an attack ad against Republican Ohio U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel on Thursday, writing, “meet the real Josh Mandel.”

The attack ad, put together by the Protect Ohio Values PAC, comes almost a week after former President Donald Trump riled many in his MAGA base by endorsing Mandel’s opponent J.D. Vance – a one-time fierce Trump critic.

“Ohio friends — meet the real Josh Mandel. The Club for Chinese Growth backed establishment candidate in the OH Sen race,” tweeted Trump Jr.

The attack ad then shows a clip of Mandel saying “one of the things that is setting me apart right now is how strongly anti-establishment I am.”

“Taking on the squishy establishment Republicans. Mitt Romney and others,” Mandel adds.

The ad then shows old footage of Mandel being praised by Mitt Romney, former Ohio Governor John Kasich, and the late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ).

The clip also shows Mandel committing the grievous sins of saying he would work with then-President Barack Obama and offering kind words for Governor Mike DeWine (R-OH), back when he was a U.S. Senator from Ohio.

The PAC that created the ad is largely funded PayPal co-founder and one-time Silicon Valley insider Peter Thiel. After Trump endorsed Vance, Thiel reportedly donated an additional $3.5 million to the PAC, putting his total investment in the pro-Vance PAC at $13.5 million.

