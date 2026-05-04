WATCH: United Jet Wheel Falls From Sky and Smashes Truck on New Jersey Turnpike

A United Airlines flight approaching Newark Airport shed part of its landing gear over the New Jersey Turnpike on Sunday, sending a wheel crashing into a bakery truck in a shocking mid-air incident that left a driver injured and was captured on a dashcam.

The aircraft, United Flight 169 from Venice, also struck a light pole while descending toward Newark Liberty International Airport at around 1:50pm ET, according to officials and company representatives. Moments later, part of the plane collided with a truck travelling northbound on the highway.

Footage from the bakery vehicle, carrying goods from Schmidt Bakery, shows the driver singing behind the wheel in the seconds before the detached wheel smashed through the driver’s cab window.

The driver sustained minor cuts and was taken to hospital for treatment. All 231 passengers and crew on the aircraft were uninjured.

Fox News captured further footage from inside a vehicle traveling along the highway as well as air traffic control audio which suggested that the pilot was unsure of what had happened.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told the network that National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) inspectors would be on the ground on Monday and that a full report could be expected in 30 days.

Watch above via Fox News.

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