Fox News contributor and Federalist senior editor Mollie Hemingway claimed in an article Friday that if President Donald Trump loses the 2020 presidential election, it will be tantamount to a coup, and the United States “will cease to be a constitutional, democratic republic.”

“Republicans have two choices for how to handle the Resistance’s latest attempt to undo the 2016 election through dramatic means. They can sit there and take it, or they can fight it,” Hemingway declared in her article for the Federalist. “Again Republicans can either follow the Resistance, including Democrats and their corporate media supporters, or they can choose not acquiesce to the latest efforts to undo the 2016 election but somehow fight them.”

“What we are facing now is not partisan warfare, it’s not a mystery novel, it’s not politics-as-usual. We are facing an attempt to tear down the foundations of our republic by corrupt, unelected bureaucrats who have decided the will of voters is subordinate to their will to power,” she continued. “It represents a fatal threat to our system of government, and if this coup succeeds — whether through impeachment proceedings, or through an election that (if the last three years are any indication) the other side is clearly willing to steal by hook or by crook — the nation will cease to be a constitutional, democratic republic.”

“This isn’t about Trump, or Republicans, or conservatives,” Hemingway concluded. “It is about Washington needing to learn that political differences have to be settled at the ballot box lest they instead be settled with an undermining of our constitutional norms and institutions.”

Hemingway’s piece has been roundly criticized. The Atlantic staff writer Adam Serwer claimed Hemingway’s article proves she and the Federalist have gone “full fascist,”

The federalist goes full fascist, and is now arguing that Trump losing an election would be a "coup," because Trump is the only legitimate expression of popular will. pic.twitter.com/QV0WZlPozM — *Palpatine voice* UNLIMITED DADPUNS🍝 (@AdamSerwer) October 25, 2019

This was always where Trumpism was going. Trumpists simply cannot acknowledge their opponents as legitimate political actors. Opposition to Trump is treasonous, so any such expression—voting, protest, exposure of or refusal to particulate in criminal schemes—is illegitimate. — *Palpatine voice* UNLIMITED DADPUNS🍝 (@AdamSerwer) October 25, 2019

“This was always where Trumpism was going. Trumpists simply cannot acknowledge their opponents as legitimate political actors. Opposition to Trump is treasonous, so any such expression—voting, protest, exposure of or refusal to particulate in criminal schemes—is illegitimate,” Serwer proclaimed. “At base, these are people who do not want to share power with those who are different from them. That’s it. And so they are searching for a way to justify the existence of a system in which they wield power in perpetuity without challenge, while still calling it ‘democracy.'”

At base, these are people who do not want to share power with those who are different from them. That’s it. And so they are searching for a way to justify the existence of a system in which they wield power in perpetuity without challenge, while still calling it “democracy.” — *Palpatine voice* UNLIMITED DADPUNS🍝 (@AdamSerwer) October 25, 2019

The article was also criticized by writers from the New York Times and the New Republic.

a totally normal piece from the federalist arguing that the 2016 election means trump is immune from accountability until the next election which may also be illegitimate if trump loses. pic.twitter.com/gqtf0K40BN — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) October 25, 2019

The Federalist suggests that it would be a coup d’etat if Trump loses the 2020 election. Really healthy stuff. https://t.co/8zIlS1FyDW pic.twitter.com/Vmu2WozOry — Matt Ford (@fordm) October 25, 2019

