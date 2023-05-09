Fox News Contributor Claims Sexual Assault Verdict Against Trump Will HELP Him in 2024: ‘All This Does Is Enhance His Chances’

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell claimed the $5 million sexual assault and defamation verdict against Donald Trump in the E. Jean Carroll case will only help the former president in 2024.

“I would submit to you, Martha, that Trump supporters are looking at this case as another witch hunt. The totality of all the civil, criminal cases against Donald Trump — for one reason only — they don’t want this man to run for president. They don’t want him to run and I would submit to you at all this does is enhance his chances of winning in 2024,” Terrell said on The Story With Martha MacCallum shortly after the verdict came down.

“Trump is going to appeal this case, Martha, and I’ll tell you right now, it’s gonna be resolved,” he continued. “But if you honestly believe that this is going to stop Donald Trump from running for office, you’re wrong. If anyone honestly believes that President Trump is going to take a dip in the polls, you’re wrong. Trump supporters are loyal and they’re going to remain with him until he wins the election in 2024.”

Carroll sued Trump in civil court, accusing him of rape in the mid-1990s, as well as defamation for calling her a liar. Trump was found not liable for rape on Tuesday, but liable for sexual assault and defamation, and was ordered to pay Carroll $5 million.

Panelist Geraldo Rivera said Tuesday’s verdict now gives Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) major ammunition to use against Trump.

“I can see Ron DeSantis now. ‘Is it not a fact, Mr. President, that you battered in a sexual way, that you attacked a woman, or a New York jury has found you liable for doing it?’ Can you imagine, can you imagine it being that finger in your face?” Geraldo asked. “This pales in comparison to a political charge, Disneyland, or whatever the president can level at DeSantis. This is very, very serious. To minimize a charge of sexual battery in this day and age, I think you’re being naive. In the same way the president was arrogant, Leo, you’re being arrogant if you think that this is nothing. This is not nothing. This is a sexual battery, a $5 million finding by a jury…”

“Do you see a potential for any of the other players to have a shot at this nomination?” MacCallum asked.

“Let me say it in 30 seconds,” Terrell said. “Geraldo’s hypothetical question by DeSantis to Trump: You attack Trump, you attack 75 million Trump supporters.”

Watch the Fox News clip above.

