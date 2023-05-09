Haley Rips DeSantis for Having ‘Thin Skin’ in Disney Battle, Notes He Took $50k in Political Donations from the Company

Republican presidential candidate and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley took a shot at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis over his war on The Walt Disney Company.

Last year, several high-profile Disney employees spoke out publicly against his so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill which he has since signed into law. That bill, along with a subsequent piece of legislation, bans instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation in schools through the 12th grade.

In response, DeSantis attacked Disney as a “woke” company and revoked its special self-governing status. Disney has responded by suing the state, alleging political retribution by the governor.

DeSantis is widely expected to declare his candidacy for the Republican nomination soon.

Appearing on Right Side Broadcasting Network, Haley was asked by host David Brody about the political and cultural brouhaha – specifically her informal invitation to Disney to relocate to South Carolina.

“You’ve gotten pushback on that,” Brody said. “Some people will say, ‘Disney’s gone woke. Why are we embracing that?'”

“Because I’m a governor,” she said, referring to her former position in the present tense. “And governors tell other governors the truth because we’re a small group. Most companies are woke these days. It’s hard to find a company that’s not woke.”

She said Disney has been “woke” for a long time and it “didn’t just wake up and suddenly become woke.”

“Keep in mind, DeSantis took $50,000 worth of contributions from Disney prior to that,” she continued. “He took their executives and lobbyists and put them on prominent state boards. He passed the largest corporate subsidies in Florida history for Disney in Florida right before this. So, suddenly, they criticize you and you’re gonna have thin skin and do a lawsuit that costs taxpayer dollars?”

Watch above via RSBN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com