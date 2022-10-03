George Conway Says Trump Will Be Charged With Multiple Felonies — But Warns He’ll ‘Incite Violence’ Before He Takes a Plea Deal

George Conway predicted Donald Trump will face multiple felonies, but also theorized the former president would “incite” violence before he takes any sort of plea deal.

Former Republican Conway claimed in an interview with Salon that Trump is in a psychological spiral over his legal troubles, including the recent FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago and accusations he mishandled classified documents. He also predicted, however, that if the Republican is not behind bars before the next presidential election, he could still nab the Republican Party nomination.

“In all likelihood, I believe that Trump gets the Republican nomination in 2024, unless he goes to prison before then,” Conway said.

According to Conway, Trump could face multiple felonies, but it’s unlikely any sentence would include him in an actual prison.

“I think he could go to prison, but it is more likely that he will serve home confinement. In all likelihood, he will be convicted of multiple felonies. I don’t know if there’s ever going to be a perp walk, but I don’t think it’s a fantasy either. There’s a good chance that Trump will end up with a felony conviction,” he said.

The Lincoln Project co-founder’s most dire predictions in his doomsday Trump talk came when he was asked about Trump possibly plea dealing his way out of potentially worse charges. Conway — who claimed the thought of Trump committing violence keeps him up at night — completely dismissed the idea that Trump would swallow his pride and take a deal, and claimed the former president would incite violence if he were facing serious legal consequences.

“Donald Trump will incite violence on his behalf. He will try to pretend it is something spontaneous. Does Trump have enough power and influence over his followers to threaten the republic? I don’t think so,” Conway said. “But I do think it’s enough to be dangerous. Trump has enough influence that people could get hurt.”

