Fabulist Rep. George Santos’s (R-NY) 24-year-old press secretary spoke to Insider about her experience as the public face of the embattled congressman’s office in a very frank interview published Monday.

“Typically, I would describe my normal day as a pinball machine,” Gabrielle Lipsky told Insider’s Joshua Zitser. “It shoots me in every direction.”

Zitser noted that Lipsky, who graduated with a degree in psychological and criminal justice from Adelphi University in 2020, “also performs the role of office manager, occasionally acts as a liaison, and almost always mans the office’s phones.”

Lipsky detailed the amount of vitriol directed at the office from angry constituents demanding for Santos’s resignation.

“It’s a lot. They curse us out, they threaten us. There are so many times when people ask me: ‘How could you work for somebody like that?'” Lipsky said.

Zitser then pushed Lipsky as to why she does do the job:

When asked how does [she] respond to that question, Lipsky chooses her words carefully. She explains that she is primarily serving the constituents of NY-3, which happens to involve working for Santos.

Lipsky added, “At the end of the day, the congressman has a job to do and he needs people to help him do that. Someone’s got to do it.”

Zitser and Lipsky also discussed how she goes about relaying to Santos all the bad press he is getting as the constant drip, drip of scandal continues to engulf the congressman who has been accused of lying about everything from his employment history to his heritage to even about how is own mother died.

“It’s a matter of just being very matter-of-fact,” Lipsky explained in regard to how she tells the congressman about the headlines.

Zitser notes that Lipsky’s own employment has not been without a hint of scandal as her parents are large-sum donors to Santos, which some have alleged may explain why someone so young and inexperienced has such a high-profile job. Lipsky also was the press secretary for Santos’s campaign from April to December of 2022.

Lipsky made clear though, she is aware of how she and her office are seen on Capitol Hill.

“I see the looks we get in the hallway, the selfies being taken in front of the office, and I know people think that the staff is radioactive,” she said.

Despite it all, however, she truly appears to believe in her boss and called him a “borderline genius.”

“I like to call it the ‘perfect storm’ because we’re setting up a freshman office right in the middle of all of this. It’s essentially a rapid-fire crash course for me,” Lipsky adds about the experience.

“At the end of the day, each and every single person that works in this office is going to come out battle-tested,” she concluded.

