GOP Candidate For Arizona Sec. of State Shared Post Suggesting Clintons Murdered Paul Walker

Arizona State Representative Mark Finchem, who is the GOP candidate for secretary of state, has a long history of posting and sharing inflammatory rhetoric on social media.

CNN’s KFILE took a deep dive into Finchem’s past social media activity and was the first to report on some of his more extreme behavior.

Finchem, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, runs a “Pinterest account with a ‘Treason Watch List,’ and pins of photos of Barack Obama alongside imagery of a man clad in Nazi attire making a Nazi salute; Finchem also shared photos of the Holocaust claiming it could happen in the United States.”

The Republican candidate is also a self-identified member of the Oath Keepers, a far-right anti-government militia group that was active in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

CNN reported that Finchem ran another Pinterest board called “Thought Provoking,” where he “pinned a number of extremist posts, comparing Democrats to Nazis and invoking the Holocaust to argue against gun control, along with posts calling for stockpiling ammunition.”

“One pin compared Obama to Adolf Hitler,” while another “arguing against gun control, depicted Jews being rounded up by Nazis saying, ‘What makes us think IT CAN’T HAPPEN IN AMERICA?’”

KFILE’s Andrew Kaczynski offered some thoughts this week on the research that went into the report on Finchem’s extreme social media activity. He tweeted on Monday, “One of the weirdest things we’ve found in our reporting was the GOP@Arizona Republican Secretary of State nominee sharing posts on Gab heavily implying the Clintons murdered Paul Walker.” Walker, a popular actor, tragically died from injuries sustained during a 2013 car accident.

Kaczynski shared an image of the Gab post claimed that before Walker’s “car hit a tree and caught fire” in 2013 “He was set to come forward exposing the Clinton Foundations crimes against children in Haiti.”

Many far-right, QAnon-related conspiracy theories claim that recently deceased celebrities were murdered before exposing crimes allegedly committed by “elites” like the Clintons.

If Finchem, a prominent election denier, were to win his race for secretary of state, not only would he be in charge of Arizona’s elections, but he would be first in line to become governor if the sitting governor were to leave the office for any reason as Arizona has no lieutenant governor.

The BBC’s Shayan Sardarizadeh noted that soon after actress Anne Heche’s recent death conspiracy theorists began to make similar claims.

“Anne Heche has joined the list of late celebrities who in the minds of online conspiracy theorists were suspiciously murdered just before revealing the secrets of elite child trafficking rings,” Sardarizadeh wrote.

“See how viral these nonsensical tweets are,” he added while sharing screenshots of the baseless claims.

