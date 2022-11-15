GOP Insider Details Nightmare Scenario For Anyone Who Beats Trump in 2024 GOP Primaries: ‘He’s Not Vindictive At All’

Brendan Buck, an ex-aide to both House Speaker Paul Ryan and John Boehner, took to Twitter on Monday night and offered a warning for the Republican Party as the country prepares for former President Donald Trump to possibly announce a third run for the presidency on Tuesday night.

“Let’s suppose for a second there is a real challenge to Trump for the ‘24 nomination. And let’s suppose someone actually does beat him in that primary,” wrote Buck, who is now a partner at PR firm Seven Letter.

“What then are the chances Trump wouldn’t entirely sabotage that person in the general election?” Buck asked.

“He’s not vindictive at all,” he added in a thread, noting, “Another thing anyone who might challenge him will need to consider.”

Buck’s comments come amid a flurry of criticism being launched at Trump from Republican circles and right-wing media as some on the right blame Trump for the GOP’s lackluster midterm election performance.

Trump in recent weeks has targeted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who many believe is his main rival for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination, dubbing him “Ron DeSanctimonious.”

DeSantis was asked on Tuesday about those attacks and dismissed them as “just noise.” He added, “I would just tell people to go check out the scoreboard from last Tuesday night. And the fact of the matter is (laughter and applause). You know, the fact of the matter is, we, it was the greatest Republican victory in the history of the state of Florida.”

