DeSantis Breaks Silence on Trump’s Attacks: ‘Check Out the Scoreboard!’

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) broke his silence on the repeated attacks he’s been facing from former President Donald Trump since his commanding victory in the 2022 midterm elections.

At a press conference on Tuesday a reporter asked the Republican governor about Trump’s recent attacks, as well as his pending announcement of a 2024 presidential run.

“So we would like to know what you think about Trump’s big announcement and some of the less than flattering comments he has made about you,” the reporter said.

Trump has taken aim at DeSantis, labeling him “Ron DeSanctimonious,” as he prepares to announce a re-election bid at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Tuesday night.

Those attacks come as many on the right — including conservative media outlets like the New York Post and Fox News — have urged Trump to end his political career and pass the baton to DeSantis, who just won re-election in Florida by a whopping 19 percentage points.

At the press conference, DeSantis avoided mentioning Trump in his response, which attacked the “corporate media” and took a victory lap over his success in Florida — while suggesting the attacks from the former president are “just noise.”

Well, you know, one of the things I’ve learned, like learn in this job is when you’re do, when you’re leading, when you’re getting, getting things done, yeah, you take incoming fire. That’s just the nature of it. I roll out of bed in the morning. I’ve got corporate media outlets that have a spasm. Just the fact that I’m getting up in the morning. And it’s constantly attacking and this is just what’s happened. I don’t think any governor got attacked more, particularly by corporate media, than me over my four-year term. And yet I think what you, what you learn is all that’s just noise. And really what matters is, are you leading? Are you getting in front of issues? Are you delivering results for people and are you standing up for folks? And if you do that, then none of that stuff matters. And that’s what we’ve done. We focused on results and leadership. And, you know, at the end of the day, I would just tell people to go check out the scoreboard from last Tuesday night. And the fact of the matter is (laghter and applause). You know, the fact of the matter is, we, it was the the greatest Republican victory in the history of the state of Florida.

