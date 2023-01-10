On Tuesday, CNN’s Sara Murray broke down all the various investigations the GOP-led House plans to launch now that they are in the majority. Murray’s report also included interviews with top Republicans, including House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) who told Murray he believes witnesses will come to testify voluntarily so they can answer questions in the “basement” instead of being subpoenaed and “interviewed on national television.”

“As House Republicans take control and clamor to investigate the Biden administration, a new line of attack falling squarely in their laps,” Murray began.

“I’m wondering why the vice president of the United States had classified documents outside of the hands of the intelligence community,” said Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL).

“Republicans pouncing on the news that classified documents were found in a private office from Joe Biden’s time as vice president,” Murray continued as she played other clips from Republicans she interview.

“House Oversight Chairman James Comer preparing letters to the White House and National Archives as lawmakers vote to establish a new select committee on the weaponization of the federal government,” Murray noted.

“Right now, it seems like all the jockeying is to get on the new select committee,” Comer said.

“All of this adding to the list of issues Republicans have vowed to probe from Hunter Biden and the southern border to Covid origins and the withdrawal from Afghanistan. Now that they have subpoena power. Oversight plans to start with a public hearing on Covid spending in February. While staffers plan to immediately dig into the Biden family with transcribed interviews with voluntary witnesses,” Murray reported.

“They can either come in voluntarily and be interviewed in the basement, or they can be subpoenaed and be interviewed on national television in the committee hearing room. So I’m pretty confident we’re going to have a lot of people come in voluntarily,” Comer said, threatening public exposure for anyone who defies the committee.

“Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan expecting to target the FBI and DOJ as some of the GOP’s probes shape up to be launching points to relitigate investigations of Donald Trump or to portray law enforcement agencies and tech companies as political,” added Murray.

“It’s the collusion between big government, big tech, big media. We’ve seen that now with the Twitter files,” then says Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), in a clip from Fox Business Network.

Murray concluded her report, noting:

The new select committee under Judiciary’s umbrella includes the ability to scrutinize ongoing criminal probes, a clause that sure to run up against resistance at DOJ and its longstanding policy to limit evidence sharing and ongoing investigations. The investigators also sure to face pushback from the White House, which told Republicans to restart their requests for information now that they have the gavels.

Watch the full clip above via CNN

