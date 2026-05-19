JD Vance Says Hunter Biden Could Get Payout From Trump’s $1.8 Billion ‘Weaponization’ Fund

Vice President JD Vance suggested that Hunter Biden could receive remuneration from a $1.8 billion fund set up by President Donald Trump.

On Monday, the Department of Justice announced it is establishing a $1.8 billion fund to compensate people who were supposedly unfairly targeted by the DOJ. The fund is being created in exchange for Trump dropping his $10 billion lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service, where in 2019 and 2020, a contractor leaked the president’s tax returns. The $1.8 billion has not been appropriated by Congress, and critics worry that at least some of it will be paid to people who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. In fact, a lawyer representing more than 400 Jan. 6 defendants has said his clients will seek payments.

Vance took questions from reporters in the White House briefing room on Tuesday, where Jonathan Karl of ABC News asked about the fund.

“Why should taxpayers be paying to settle a $10 billion lawsuit that was brought by the president of the United States?” Karl asked. “And should people that attacked the Capitol building and assaulted police officers, should they be eligible? Should they receive money?”

“I think in some ways, the media has misrepresented what this is actually about,” Vance responded. “This is about compensating Americans for the lawfare that we saw under the last administration. And by the way, anybody can apply for it.”

The vice president then offered the possibility that Hunter Biden, who pleaded guilty to federal tax crimes during his father’s administration in 2024, is eligible to apply and potentially receive compensation.

“Republicans can apply for it,” Vance continued. “Democrats can apply for it. As you know, the President of the United States has pardoned a number of Democrats who he felt were actually subject to this lawfare. I mean, if Hunter Biden wants to apply for this particular fund, he is welcome to. It’s gonna go through a normal process where we vet everything, where we try to identify whether people’s claims are actually legitimate.”

Watch above via CNN.

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