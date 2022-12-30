GOP Strategists Cast Doubt on Kari Lake’s Political Future, Relationship with Trump: ‘You Can’t be a Loser’

Kari Lake’s political future is in doubt, as is her standing with former President Donald Trump ahead of 2024, two Republican Party strategists told The Hill.

A former Phonix new anchor, Lake ran a close but unsuccessful campaign for governor in Arizona after winning the GOP’s nomination with Trump’s full support. She fell short to Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs.

Lake has yet to fully exhaust her ongoing legal challenge to the election, but it has gained little traction. Hobbs will be inaugurated this coming week. In spite of the loss, Lake – who is widely viewed as a rising star in her party – has insisted Republicans in the state were disenfranchised and the election was unfair.

She has routinely repeated Trump’s claims the 2020 election was stolen from him, so her fight to overturn her own election is anything but surprising.

Two GOP consultants told The Hill on Friday Lake might be doing more harm than good to herself.

Chuck Coughlin, a GOP consultant based in Arizona, told the outlet the race for governor is over.

“I think the enormous amount of ill will that she’s going to create as a result of the appeal — I mean, it’s OK to file a case, but then some of the stuff she’s been saying on media and posts and just the degradation of the Arizona institutions — I think is really going to hurt her out here,” Coughlin said. “And I don’t really think she’s got a future in terms of her own electoral space here in Arizona.”

Another Arizona Republican consultant named Barrett Marson said Lake might have dashed any hope of latching on to Trump’s 2024 presidential bid, given the fact she lost to Hobbs.

“If she had won this race, if she had become governor, yes,” said Marson of Lake as a potential Trump running mate. “But now — you can be a lot of things in Trump World, but you can’t be a loser.”

Read The Hill’s report in its entirety here.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com