Gov. Brad Little Projected to Defeat Trump-Backed Janice McGeachin, Who Delivered Speech to White Nationalist Rally

Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin has failed in her bid to topple Gov. Brad Little for the Republican gubernatorial nomination on Tuesday night, according to a projection by Dave Wasserman of the Cook Political Report.

High-profile primary challengers for incumbent governors are rare, and are even rarer coming from their own lieutenant governors. But McGeachin, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has been a thorn in Little’s side.

She made headlines last May when she briefly became acting governor while Little was out of state. She rescinded his mandate requiring masks while in public facilities. The New York Times said it was “the government equivalent of throwing a party while your parents are out of town.”

Then in October, McGeachin issued an executive order while Little was out of state. The order banned schools and universities from mandating students be vaccinated against Covid.

“I will be rescinding and reversing any actions taken by the Lt. Governor when I return,” Little tweeted at the time.

And in March, McGeachin delivered a recorded address via video at a White nationalist conference hosted by the notorious Nick Fuentes.

Trump endorsed McGeachin in November.

“She is brave and not afraid to stand up for the issues that matter most to the people of Idaho, a beautiful State that I won by 30.8%,” Trump wrote in a statement. “She will make a fantastic Governor, and will never let you down!”

Trump gave her his signature “Complete and Total Endorsement.”

