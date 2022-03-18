Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin was unapologetic about appearing at a white nationalist conference, after previously trying to distance herself from the event founder and host.

Along with a few other Republican lawmakers, McGeachin appeared at the America First Political Action Conference, or AFPAC, last month, which took place at the same time as CPAC as an alternative for the farther right.

In an interview last month that went viral this week, McGeachin denied knowing anything about Nick Fuentes, AFPAC’s host.

“I don’t, I don’t know who he is. I don’t,” she added. “I’ve never met him. I don’t know who he is.”

“Well, you know what, Nick Fuentes, as I said, I don’t know him. I, he’s never, I’ve never met him,” she added. “I don’t know, you know, what is everything that he says or doesn’t say, is not, does not reflect on who I am or who the thousands of others that are participating in this movement.”

At the conference, Fuentes praised Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, amid its military invasion of Ukraine. He also said, “Our secret sauce here – it’s these young, White men.” There was also praise for Adolf Hitler.

McGeachin appeared on a “groyper” podcast this week and had no qualms about the conference:

I was invited to present a video of my commitment to Idaho First policies and my vision for the State of Idaho and for America to these … thousands of young conservatives. I was invited by Michelle Malkin. And so yes I did know who I was talking to, who had invited me to speak at that conference, so I don’t think, you know, who Michelle Malkin is. She’s a conservative woman. Her family emigrated from the Philippines and she happens to be married to a Jewish man [Jesse Malkin], so it’s a doublespeak that the illiberal left likes to talk and … we’re not going to back off. I’m not going to back off from the opportunity to talk to other conservatives across the country about America First policies.

Watch above, via Valiant News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com