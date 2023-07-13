House Republican Scolded For Saying ‘Colored People’ During Floor Speech: ‘Offensive and Very Inappropriate’

Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ) had his words stricken from the record on Thursday after he used the term “colored people” on the House floor during an argument with former Congressional Black Caucus chair Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH).

Crane used the antiquated term during an argument with Beatty over a proposed amendment to the the National Defense Authorization Act, which seeks to emphasize “the importance of the military remaining apolitical to maintain its readiness and effectiveness.”

After Beatty argued in a speech that the amendment would set back women and people of color, Crane responded, “Though that was unbelievably inspiring, my amendment has nothing to do with whether or not colored people or Black people or anybody can serve, ok?”

“Mr Speaker!” protested Beatty, as Crane continued:

What we want to preserve and maintain is the fact that our military does not become a social experiment. We want the best of the best, we want to have standards that guide who’s in what unit, what they do, and I’m gonna tell you guys right now, the Russians, the Chinese, the Iranians, the North Koreas, they are not doing this because they want the strongest military possible. I hope my colleagues on the other side can understand what we’re doing. Thank you so much.

Beatty responded to Crane’s comments by formally requesting that the term “colored people” be removed from the record.

“I’d like to be recognized to have the words ‘colored people’ stricken from the record. I find it offensive and very inappropriate,” she requested. “I am asking for unanimous consent to take down the words of referring to me or any of my colleagues as ‘colored people.'”

After Crane asked, “Can I amend my comments to people of color?” Beatty shot back, “I’m asking for unanimous consent, Mr Speaker, to have the words stricken. I didn’t ask for an amendment.”

The request to have the term stricken from the record was approved without objection, and moments later, Crane’s amendment passed.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

