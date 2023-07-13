‘Not Even Hiding the Racism Anymore’: House Democrats Condemn GOP Rep’s ‘Colored People’ Comment
The Congressional Black Caucus and Democratic members of the House condemned Rep. Eli Crane (R-AZ) on Thursday after he used the term “colored people” during a speech on the House floor.
Crane used the antiquated term during an argument with former Congressional Black Caucus chair Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-OH), and ended up having the words stricken from the record at Beatty’s request.
“This is a shameful moment on the House floor,” tweeted the Congressional Black Caucus following the incident. “Rep. Eli Crane referring to Black service members who risk their lives for our country as ‘colored people’ is unconscionable. The GOP fights against diversity, equity and inclusion training and prove everyday why it’s necessary.”
“You can’t make this up. This is who these people are, and who they’ve always been,” reacted Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX), while Rep. Jim McGovern wrote, “The GOP is not even hiding the racism anymore.”
Rep. Troy Carter (D-LA), Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA), Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN), and Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) also condemned Crane.
“In the 21st century, I never thought I would hear black people called colored on the floor of the House of Representatives,” Carter tweeted.
During his speech defending a proposed amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act on Thursday, Crane said, “My amendment has nothing to do with whether or not colored people or Black people or anybody can serve, ok?”
“I’d like to be recognized to have the words ‘colored people’ stricken from the record. I find it offensive and very inappropriate,” Beatty responded.
The words were then stricken from the record without objection.
